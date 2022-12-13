Russian night shelling kills six civilians in several regions of Ukraine

An ambulance vehicle damaged by the Russian shelling in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Photo by Oleh Syniehubov

Last night the Russian forces shelled residential areas in nine oblasts of Ukraine, Ukrainian regional authorities report.

The Russian shelling of populated areas and critical civilian infrastructure killed six and wounded 30 people within one night.

Artillery and missile strikes rocked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 57 times last night, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. The Russian forces used multiple launch rocket systems “Grad” and heavy artillery to hit Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Kharkiv Oblast (eastern Ukraine) has been under Russian attack all night long. The Russian forces used tanks, artillery, and missiles to strike residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure in a number of towns, such as Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Berestove, Tabayivka, and Kotlyarivka. An S-300 missile hit an administrative office building in Kupiansk and damaged an ambulance vehicle with a powerful blast wave.

Apart from that, the Russian forces shelled Mykolayiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts in the southern, northern, and eastern parts of the country.

The Russian genocidal war in Ukraine makes millions of Ukrainians leave their homes in search of a safer place to stay. Russian artillery and missile strikes destroy critical civilian infrastructure and target residential areas daily. At this point, up to eight million people have already left Ukraine.

Tags: Help Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks, Russian shelling