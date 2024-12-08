Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russian attack, receives Prix Voltaire Award posthumously

The International Publishers Association honors Amelina’s legacy at the 34th Publishers Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, as her work continues to inspire the fight for freedom of expression.
byOlena Mukhina
08/12/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian writer, Victoria Amelina. Credit: UkrInform
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russian attack, receives Prix Voltaire Award posthumously

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina was posthumously awarded the Special Prix Voltaire Award at the 34th International Publishers Congress, which was held from 4 to 6 December in Guadalajara, Mexico, according to PEN Ukraine.

The International Publishers Association presents the Special Prix Voltaire Award to recognize extraordinary efforts in the fight for freedom of expression and to highlight how the laureates were silenced. Amelina’s award was accepted by Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of the Center for Civil Liberties. The organization was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

“After my speech, many people came up to me, saying they knew Victoria personally from book festivals or art events. I am once again amazed at how much she did—traveling, speaking, volunteering, documenting war crimes, and writing a book. And, of course, it deeply saddens me that Vika cannot accept her award herself. But the bridges she built between Ukraine and the world are still functioning, and this is very palpable at this international congress of authors and publishers,” Matviichuk said during her address.

At the ceremony, organizers showed last year’s speech by Amelina in Norway, where she received the Special Prix Voltaire Award on behalf of author Volodymyr Vakulenko, who was killed by Russian forces in 2022 in the Izium district of Kharkiv.

Amelina was the author of Syndrome of November, or Homo Compatiens, Someone, or Water Heart, E-e-excavator Eki Stories, and A House for Doma. In June 2022, she joined the human rights organization Truth Hounds, where she worked as a war crimes documenter in liberated regions of eastern, southern, and northern Ukraine.

She was killed on 1 July 2023 after sustaining injuries in a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk on 27 June, UkrInform reports.

In 2024, Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva published Testimonies, a collection of Amelina’s poetry. In spring 2025, her book War & Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War will be released.

The Prix Voltaire Award, presented by the International Publishers Association, honors outstanding achievements by writers in the struggle for freedom of speech.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!