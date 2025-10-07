Russia aims to “paralyze Ukrzaliznytsia” with massive drone attack, Kuleba says

Russian forces launched a massive nighttime attack on Poltava and Sumy regions, damaging railway infrastructure and energy facilities. The strikes hit a locomotive depot and train rolling stock in Poltava, according to Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"In Poltava, the locomotive depot, power supply distance, and traction substations were hit. Administrative and warehouse premises and rolling stock were damaged. Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kuleba said.

The attack temporarily delayed trains on the Kharkiv-Lviv, Lviv-Kharkiv, and Kramatorsk-Lviv routes, though all are now in motion. An energy facility was damaged, leaving over a thousand households in Poltava and surrounding settlements without electricity.

Kuleba reported similar damage in Sumy, with residential buildings hit and parts of the city losing power. Despite the strikes, railway traffic has been stabilized and critical infrastructure is gradually returning to operation.

"The enemy wants to disrupt the heating season and paralyze the work of Ukrzaliznytsia," Kuleba said.

The Air Force Command reported that Russia attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov region and 152 strike UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera and other types from directions including Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in occupied Crimea. Approximately 80 of these were Shaheds.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 88 Russian UAVs across the north and east of the country. Two rocket hits and 52 strike UAVs hit 10 locations, with debris falling at 2 additional locations.

