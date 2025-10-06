IAEA records strikes 1.25 km from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as blackout enters third week

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on 6 October that its specialists recorded multiple incoming and outgoing strikes near the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Two projectiles landed 1.25 kilometers from the station's perimeter, the agency reports.

"The shelling increases risks to nuclear safety at ZNPP," the IAEA reported.

The plant has been operating without external power supply for nearly two weeks.

On 23 September, Russian forces damaged the power transmission line connecting the station to Ukraine's energy grid. At 4:56 pm that day, the last remaining line was disconnected. According to the IAEA, this marks the tenth and longest blackout at the facility since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

The station currently relies on diesel generators for power. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha suggested Russia may have deliberately cut off the Zaporizhzhia plant from power supply as preparation to connect it to Russia's energy system.

The IAEA emphasized that the situation threatens nuclear safety beyond Ukraine's borders, extending risks to European countries.