Fighter jets, long-range missiles are Ukraine’s priority at Munich Security Conference

Ukraine’s priority topics at the upcoming Munich Security Conference are combat jets, long-range missiles, as well as Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the future of Russia in general, according to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press service reported.

The foreign minister is convinced that the conference, seen as one of the most important international defense gatherings, is important because it will address the security of Ukraine, Europe, and the world as a whole.

Speaking on air of the national telethon, Kuleba told that only psychological barriers separate Ukraine from receiving the fighter jets it seeks, and that the same obstacles once stood in the way of receiving HIMARS, Patriot and Western tanks, but Ukraine always managed to overcome the barriers and unblock the supply of these types of weapons.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that a year ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a keynote speech at the Munich Conference, in which he called for weapons to be provided to Ukraine amid a concentration of Russian troops at Ukraine’s border.

The Munich Security Conference will be held on 17-19 February, on the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This year, no representatives of the Russian government were invited to the event. However, instead of government officials, representatives of civil society and the Russian opposition were invited from Russia. Among them were former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: fighter jets, Kuleba, Munich security conference