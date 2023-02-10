Ukraine officially asked the Netherlands for F-16 fighter jets

Ukraine has submitted a request to the Netherlands to supply F-16 fighter aircraft. This has been confirmed by Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren, Dutch media outlet NOS reports.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has asked for “wings for freedom”.

According to Ollongren, the request is “understandable but not easy to comply with.” “We need to discuss the availability of F-16s with the Americans and other allies,” says Ollongren. “And we have to look seriously at the consequences, it can’t just happen overnight. We have to be honest about that.”

Tags: F-16, fighter jets, Ukraine-Netherlands relations