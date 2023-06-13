Kyiv to create defensive industry alliance, aiming to ensure stable weapons supply

Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ukrinform

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs announces plans to form a new alliance of defense industries aiming for steady weapon supplies and the integration of Western technology.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Kyiv is working on creating an alliance of defensive industries. This initiative seeks to ensure the stability of weapon supplies and bring the best of Western technology to the country amidst Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, Kuleba said on air of the national newscast.

“Ukraine has been discussing with partners for several months the need to deploy new defense industry capabilities and create alliances, through which Kyiv will be integrated into the Western defense industry,” Kuleba declared. The minister stressed that without such alliances, it would be impossible to ensure steady and stable supplies for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and partner warehouses.

The proposed alliance has several key objectives. According to Kuleba, it will ensure stable supplies so that Ukraine can systematically receive from partners artillery shells, barrels, spare parts for equipment, new equipment, and more.

Furthermore, it aims to integrate Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex into the Western defense industry, attracting Western technologies and elevating the quality of weapons produced in Ukraine to a new level. The alliance is also set to establish new modern military developments for Ukraine, including drones, the production of precision projectiles, and other necessary equipment.

The Foreign Minister shared that the idea has been set in motion, and a specific action plan was discussed with President Zelenskyy. The topic was also raised during a meeting with NATO and the EU in Brussels.

Kuleba announced that Ukraine is now working on organizing a serious international event designed to give impetus to the creation of this alliance of defense industries. Ukraine, Ukraine’s state weapons concern Ukrinoboronprom, and the Ministry of strategic industries will be part of this alliance, according to the Minister.

Tags: Kuleba, NATO, weapons supply