Ukraine and France to strengthen cooperation in transportation sector

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Clément Beaune, the Minister Delegate for Transport of France signing a memorandum of understanding/ Source: The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine
Ukraine and France have signed a memorandum of understanding on transport cooperation, as reported by European Pravda, referencing the Ministry of Infrastructure press release.
Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Clément Beaune, the Minister Delegate for Transport of France, and Pierre Heilbronn, the Special Envoy of the French President for Ukraine’s relief and reconstruction, participated in the 22 April signing ceremony.
It is anticipated that in the near future, cooperation will be strengthened in providing Ukraine with bridges and assisting Ukrzaliznytsia (or Ukrainian Railways), the national railway carrier. Meanwhile, the existing agreements cover the supply of rails and the replacement of the locomotive fleet.
Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Kubrakov added that the parties are also working on the participation of French partners in restoring and supporting Ukrainian air navigation.
The memorandum stipulates cooperation in assessing the damage to Ukrainian transport systems and restoring them, with an emphasis on the transition to environmentally friendly low-carbon mobility.
In particular, France will provide expert assistance and encourage French companies to participate in the restoration of Ukraine.
- the railways
- the public urban transportation
- the multimodal transportation and logistics
- the air and sea transport
- the road management
- the development of environmentally responsible mobility
A joint monitoring committee will be formed to oversee the implementation of joint projects initiated under this memorandum.
End of last year, France provided three bridges to Ukraine for the restoration of automobile traffic.
