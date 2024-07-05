Eng
UK’s Labour party to continue supporting Ukraine in war against Russia and on its way to NATO

The leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer, who is the new Prime Minister of the UK, personally visited Ukraine in 2023, witnessing the destruction caused by the Russian invasion in the liberated areas of Kyiv Oblast and emphasized Britain’s resolute support for Ukraine.
Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Source: @Keir_Starmer on X
Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, officially assumed the role of the 58th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after being appointed by King Charles III. 

The Labour Party manifesto mentioned the UK’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression and on the way to NATO and also facilitating the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.

Starmer delivered his first speech as the head of the British government on Downing Street in London.

The Labour Party secured a convincing victory in the 4 July elections, winning over 400 out of 650 seats in the British Parliament.

The new Parliament, which was dominated by the Conservative Party for nearly 14 years, is set to convene in London on Tuesday, 9 July.

The new party pledged to address the country’s internal issues, particularly working towards improving the standard of living, which was adversely affected by economic challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, and the surge in energy and food prices due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Starmer in Ukraine

Starmer himself, as the leader of the parliamentary opposition, visited Kyiv in February 2023 and personally witnessed the destruction and other consequences of the Russian invasion in the liberated areas of Kyiv Oblast. 

He assured Ukrainian officials that Britain would continue to assist Ukraine in its defense and stressed the need to hold Russia accountable in international courts for the destruction and atrocities committed by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, according to Voice of America.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Keir Starmer and the UK Labour Party on their decisive election win, emphasizing the strong and enduring alliance between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. He expressed confidence in their shared commitment to defending common values of “life, freedom, and a rules-based international order.”

Prior to Starmer’s appointment, King Charles III accepted Conservative leader Rishi Sunak’s resignation as Prime Minister. In his farewell speech on Downing Street, Sunak apologized to the candidates and campaigners who “worked tirelessly” for the success of the party but did not win. 

