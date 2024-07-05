Zelenskyy thanks Sunak, welcomes Starmer as new British PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Keir Starmer and the Labour Party on their victory in the UK general election.

Zelenskyy emphasized on X on 5 July, the enduring alliance between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

“We will continue to defend and promote our shared values – life, freedom and the rules-based international order,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian president expressed his eagerness to work closely with the new British government to strengthen the UK-Ukraine partnership and restore international peace and security.

Zelenskyy also took the opportunity to thank outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the UK’s unwavering support under his leadership. He highlighted several joint achievements: “Challenger tanks, Storm Shadow missiles, training our pilots on F-16s and the first bilateral security agreement – these are just some of our joint achievements that Ukraine will never forget. Thank you, Rishi.”

Following the 4 July parliamentary elections, the Labour Party has secured a majority in the new House of Commons. Keir Starmer, the Party’s leader, is expected to become the next head of the British government.

Rishi Sunak has acknowledged his Conservative Party’s defeat in the early parliamentary elections. On the morning of 5 July, Sunak announced, “The Labour Party has won these general elections.” He added that he had called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on the victory.

Starmer celebrated the win before his supporters at London’s Tate Modern art gallery, saying, “Change starts now. Honestly, it’s a good feeling.”

Official constituency results confirm that Labour has secured 328 seats in the House of Commons, surpassing the minimum majority of 326 mandates. While vote counting continues, exit polls predict the Labour Party will win 410 seats, potentially one of the party’s best results in history.

