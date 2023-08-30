US to help Ukraine rebuild sea ports destroyed by Russian troops

The state company, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, has signed a “memorandum of understanding” with South Louisiana and New Orleans ports.

“The memorandum confirms future cooperation of the parties in technical planning, development, construction, administration, operation, and maintenance of port infrastructure,” the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority says.

Within the framework of the memorandum, the US ports have agreed to cooperate with the Odesa Maritime Port.

“The memorandum consolidates support for the Ukrainian people in defending their freedom and establishes an alliance with our Ukrainian partners, focusing on our common mission – serving clients worldwide and fostering economic prosperity for our communities,” states Paul Matthews, the CEO of the Port of South Louisiana.

On 17 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain agreement, signed in the summer of 2022 to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

Two days after the announcement, Russia launched the most massive yet attack on Odesa using Kh-22 and Oniks cruise missiles which targeted a grain and oil terminal.