Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia aims to produce 633 Kh-101 missiles in 2025, investigation finds

Russia has increased Kh-101 missile production from 56 units annually in 2021 to 50 missiles monthly in 2025, an investigation reveals.
byMaria Tril
08/05/2025
3 minute read
Kh-101/102.
Kh-101/102. Credit: Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance
Russia aims to produce 633 Kh-101 missiles in 2025, investigation finds

Russia intends to increase production of Kh-101 cruise missiles in 2025, according to an investigation published by Channel 24.

The Kh-101 is a modern, long-range, stealthy cruise missile that enhances Russia’s ability to strike strategic targets with high precision, evade advanced air defenses.

The Kremlin reportedly plans to manufacture 633 Kh-101 missiles next year and an additional 223 units in 2026.

“The Russian defense holding ‘TRV-engineering’ plays a key role in procuring components for these missiles,” the investigation said.

Channel 24’s investigation revealed that Russia faces shortages of electronic components due to sanctions. Despite these restrictions, Moscow actively seeks alternative supply routes, particularly through China and Belarus.

Production of Kh-101 missiles reportedly increased from 56 units per year in 2021 to 50 per month in 2025, the investigation said.

This production surge became possible through factories operating in three shifts and the use of smuggled components. The investigation said that some missiles may be defective or destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during attacks on Russian military facilities.

“Such production rates may indicate Russia’s preparation for new phases of war, including possible strikes on Baltic countries that are NATO members,” experts cited in the investigation warn.

The factual signs that Russia is preparing for potential conflict with NATO has been visible at least since its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is rapidly expanding military bases, troop deployments, and infrastructure near its borders with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia, including upgrading rail lines and increasing its army size to 1.5 million troops. It is also boosting weapons production, such as tanks and artillery, and conducting large-scale military exercises to strengthen its readiness for a possible invasion of European countries.

Western countries are expected to strengthen sanctions to limit the Kremlin’s access to critical weapons components, which will prevent Russia from producing more high-quality weapons.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts