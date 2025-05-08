Russia aims to produce 633 Kh-101 missiles in 2025, investigation finds

Russia intends to increase production of Kh-101 cruise missiles in 2025, according to an investigation published by Channel 24.

The Kh-101 is a modern, long-range, stealthy cruise missile that enhances Russia’s ability to strike strategic targets with high precision, evade advanced air defenses. The Kremlin reportedly plans to manufacture 633 Kh-101 missiles next year and an additional 223 units in 2026.

“The Russian defense holding ‘TRV-engineering’ plays a key role in procuring components for these missiles,” the investigation said.

Channel 24’s investigation revealed that Russia faces shortages of electronic components due to sanctions. Despite these restrictions, Moscow actively seeks alternative supply routes, particularly through China and Belarus.

Production of Kh-101 missiles reportedly increased from 56 units per year in 2021 to 50 per month in 2025, the investigation said.

This production surge became possible through factories operating in three shifts and the use of smuggled components. The investigation said that some missiles may be defective or destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during attacks on Russian military facilities.

“Such production rates may indicate Russia’s preparation for new phases of war, including possible strikes on Baltic countries that are NATO members,” experts cited in the investigation warn.

The factual signs that Russia is preparing for potential conflict with NATO has been visible at least since its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is rapidly expanding military bases, troop deployments, and infrastructure near its borders with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia, including upgrading rail lines and increasing its army size to 1.5 million troops. It is also boosting weapons production, such as tanks and artillery, and conducting large-scale military exercises to strengthen its readiness for a possible invasion of European countries.

Western countries are expected to strengthen sanctions to limit the Kremlin’s access to critical weapons components, which will prevent Russia from producing more high-quality weapons.

