Media: Fuel train derailed after drone attack in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast

A freight train derailed in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast overnight on 14 May, according to the Russian railway operator Volga Railway’s press service. The incident occurred at Kotluban station in the village of Samofalovka, with no injuries reported, but it halted train traffic across the railroad section. The cause of the derailment was attributed to “interference of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport.” The railway is located some 450 km from the frontlines in Ukraine.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that a drone attacked a train, resulting in two fuel carriages catching fire, with preliminary data indicating that one tank exploded, causing a fuel spill and igniting the surrounding grass. Baza later clarified that a total of nine train carriages derailed, and the fire had not yet been extinguished as of 6:30 a.m.

A local Telegram channel reported that an air raid alert siren sounded at about 2:00 a.m., with the all-clear signal given at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Ukraine has been conducting an ongoing drone strike campaign targeting fuel and energy facilities in Russia, including power substations and oil refineries, using domestic unmanned systems. The campaign, particularly active since the beginning of this year, has affected multiple regions. Responsibility for some of these incidents has been unofficially claimed by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and military intelligence. The strikes are likely aimed at degrading Russian military logistics and oil product exports to undermine the profits that fuel the war effort.

An oil refinery in Volgograd came under a drone attack two days ago:

