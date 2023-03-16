French AMX-10 RC fighting vehicles “have just arrived in Ukraine” – Lecornu

French AMX 10 RC fighting vehicles “have just arrived in Ukraine” – Lecornu

French armoured fighting vehicle AMX-10 RC, a wheeled light tank. File photo: Pierre Delattre/Wikimedia Commons 

Latest news Ukraine

Talking to the Defense Commission of France’s National Assembly on 15 March, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, said that the AMX-10 RC reconnaissance armored vehicles “have just arrived in Ukraine,” Le Figaro reported.

“Some have already gone to the front line,” Lecornu said, not specifying the number of vehicles delivered.

France promised to supply Ukraine with the AMX-10 vehicles – light “wheeled tanks” – in early January.

The delivery of the AMX-10 RC vehicles started two months after the announcement due to the necessity to train the Ukrainian crews on the vehicles. The training was conducted at two different locations in France: the Saumur cavalry school in Western France, and the Canjuers camp training ground in the southeast of France.

Lecornu said that a second wave of training Ukrainian crews is being considered now.

Read also:

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags