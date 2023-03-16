French AMX-10 RC fighting vehicles “have just arrived in Ukraine” – Lecornu

French armoured fighting vehicle AMX-10 RC, a wheeled light tank. File photo: Pierre Delattre/Wikimedia Commons
Talking to the Defense Commission of France’s National Assembly on 15 March, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, said that the AMX-10 RC reconnaissance armored vehicles “have just arrived in Ukraine,” Le Figaro reported.
“Some have already gone to the front line,” Lecornu said, not specifying the number of vehicles delivered.
France promised to supply Ukraine with the AMX-10 vehicles – light “wheeled tanks” – in early January.
The delivery of the AMX-10 RC vehicles started two months after the announcement due to the necessity to train the Ukrainian crews on the vehicles. The training was conducted at two different locations in France: the Saumur cavalry school in Western France, and the Canjuers camp training ground in the southeast of France.
Lecornu said that a second wave of training Ukrainian crews is being considered now.
Read also:
- Sweden to send Ukraine 10 Leopard 2 tanks
- Poland already sent 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as Ukrainian crews finished training on them – Polish Defense Minister
- Danish Defense Minister hopes Ukraine will receive first Leopard 1 tanks in spring
- Ukrainian soldiers wrap up Leopard 2A4 tank training in Spain – Reuters
- France gives Ukraine its latest Akeron MP anti-tank missile systems
- France considers handing Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, Macron says
- Poland to give Ukraine a company of Leopard 2 tanks as “part of an international coalition” – PAP
- Zelenskyy thanks Macron for decision to supply “light tanks and Bastion APCs to Ukraine”