Ukraine downs 5 Russian missiles, 8 drones overnight

Ukraine’s air defense forces intercepted multiple Russian missiles and drones in an overnight attack on 18 August, according to military officials.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed two ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and all eight Shahed-131/136 drones launched by Russia.

The Russian night assault included one Iskander-M ballistic missile, two KN-23 ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles, three cruise missiles of unspecified type, and eight Shahed drones.

Oleshchuk said that there were no casualties or injuries.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported that Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv around 5:00 am, followed by a cruise missile strike at approximately 7:00 am.

The missiles were intercepted on approach to the capital. Russia downed drones, destroyed two houses, and damaged 16 in the Kyiv Oblast, according to the Regional Military Administration. The debris has also damaged four cars, fences, and power lines.

The Kyiv Administration reported that this marks the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August, with a clear six-day interval between each assault.

Russian forces shelled 20 settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past day, damaging an administrative building, an educational institution, a shop, vehicles, and eight private homes, according to Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two people were injured in these attacks.

The head of the Kherson Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, said that a 67-year-old local resident was injured when Russian forces struck Stepanivka in the Kherson Oblast around 5:00 am.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian troops targeted the Nikopol district overnight, using kamikaze drones, artillery, and dropping munitions from UAVs, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said. The attacks damaged a farm building, but no casualties were reported.

Read also: