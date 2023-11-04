Military: Russia’s goal of Kupiansk offensive is to re-encircle, overrun the city

The Kupiansk direction in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast remains one of the hottest, said Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on Radio Liberty.

“The enemy continues its offensive actions. The goal is to re-encircle and capture the city of Kupiansk, which was already occupied. This is an important logistics center through which combat kits and provisions were supplied to the occupation army,” he told the Svoboda Live program.

Kupiansk is Kharkiv Oblast’s major logistics hub, where several railway lines and highways meet. The city of Kupiansk and most of the district, which had been under occupation since February 2022, were liberated last September. In the fall, there were reports of a large concentration of Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Fitio, eight combat engagements took place in this section of the frontline on 2 November alone, as the Russian army began to use the equipment more actively, including tanks and armored combat vehicles.

“The hostilities took place near Ivanivka and Sinkivka in Kharkiv Oblast. We managed to destroy 30 pieces of military equipment, including seven tanks and nine armored combat vehicles. There are no [Russian Army’s] strategic successes in this area,” said the spokesman.

On the evening of 3 November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 53 combat clashes occurred at the front during the day, “the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.” According to the Staff, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks at the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Zaporizhzhia directions.

