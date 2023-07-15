Interpol will now search for Ukrainian traitor quislings

Photo: Collage from Serhiy Bolvinov's post

Ukrainians who collaborated with the Russians during the six-month occupation of Kharkiv Oblast will now be entered in the Interpol database, Ukrainian police says.

“Everyone who was involved in collaborating with the Russians during the occupation will be entered into the database, and requests to Interpol will be submitted,” Serhiy Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, informed, referring to Ukrainian quisling officials who helped Russians occupy the north-eastern Ukrainian region after the invasion of February 2022 that was liberated in September of that year.

He says 25 persons have thus far been entered into the database.

“We inform our foreign colleagues that these people are not ‘war victims’ or political refugees, as they claim, but suspects of criminal offenses in Ukraine,” Bolvinov said, adding that this will give the legal basis for these quislings to be sent back to Russia, from where they had likely crossed into the EU.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kharkiv Oblast, quislings