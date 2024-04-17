Russian morning attack on Chernihiv kills 14, injures 61, including 3 children – UPDATED

Russian forces struck Chernihiv with missiles on the morning of 17 April, according to Chernihiv Oblast Head Viacheslav Chaus.

According to Chaus, Russian forces launched three missile strikes on a civilian infrastructure facility almost in the center of Chernihiv. As a result, several floors of an annex to this building were damaged.

“There are civilian casualties, many injured. Rescuers and medics are working on-site. All necessary assistance will be provided,” the Governor wrote on Telegram.

As of 11:30 am, the number of dead due to the attack rose to 14, and injured to 61, including three children.

A 25-year-old police lieutenant was among the dead. According to the reports, three people are to be missing.

In the area of the missile hit, electricity and gas were cut off “to prevent further destruction.”

Valeria Yakunin, the medical director of the City Hospital No.2, said Suspilne that five people were injured as a result of the missile strike on Chernihiv.

“This would not have happened if Ukraine had received sufficient air defense capabilities and if the world’s resolve in countering Russian terror had been sufficient,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

