Russians are less than 1 km from the Avdiivka supply road; Ukraine’s general says no decision to retreat

According to the Deepstate map, Russian forces have been dvancing around Avdiivka slowly but steadly for weeks. Their operation to encirle the city started in November 2023 and currently they have almost reached the main supply road, endangering Ukrainian defenders in Avdiivka.

However, Ukraine’s General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who is responsible for south-eastern frontline, said Ukrainian troops continue their defence operation of the city.

“The enemy is currently concentrating its main efforts on the Avdiivka direction.The intention of the Russian aggressors is clear: they first of all want to establish control over the logistical roads providing our units on the northern flank. However, we give an adequate response to the actions of the enemy. We strengthen the blocking line, set up additional firing positions, and introduce reinforcements.Logistical delivery continues,” General Tarnavskyi said.



Avdiivka has been located on the contact line since 2014 and its fortifications have reliably stopped Russian troops for the first two years of their full-scale invasion. Having committed tens of thousands of troops to encircle the city, Russians managed to enter it from the north and south-east in the beginning of February. In total, they progressed by nearly 15 kilometers in the north and up to 10 km in the south from their 2021 positions, making nearly half of these gains over the last four months.

Ukrainian army has already built the next defense line behind Avdiivka, to prevent the collapse of the frontline if Russians manage to capture the city. At the same time, according to Ukrainians analysts, fighting inside Avdiivka is reasonable for Ukrainians because Russians suffer much greater losses in their attempts to occupy the city.

