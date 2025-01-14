Ukraine needs 130 F-16s to counter Russian push, military expert warns

Support us on Patreon
Despite Putin’s claimed focus on four annexed regions, Russian forces show readiness to push deeper into Ukraine while exploiting gaps in air defense systems.
14/01/2025
Russian forces are unlikely to cease operations at Donetsk Oblast border and could launch an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Vladyslav Selezniov, a military expert and former spokesperson for the Ukrainian General Staff, told during an interview on Novosti Live.

Currently, Russian forces are approximately 7 kilometers from the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with ongoing operations aimed at encircling Pokrovsk city in Donetsk Oblast from multiple flanks. Ukrainian defense forces are working to stabilize the front lines and prevent further advances, but the heightened military activity raises concerns about potential clashes spilling over into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the coming weeks.

Selezniov emphasized that the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts will not prevent Russian troops from advancing deeper into Ukraine.

He believes the Russian military will continue its push until the Ukrainian army halts the occupation by force.

“While Putin claims the goal of controlling at least four ‘newly annexed regions’—as stated in the Russian Constitution, including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts—combat is already taking place in Kharkiv and parts of Mykolaiv oblasts, with Kinburn Spit under Russian control. The enemy will push forward, and administrative borders are unlikely to stop them,” Selezniov stressed.

He pointed out that the only defense against Russian troops is military strength and effective engineering fortifications to slow down the invasion.

Selezniov also noted that Russia has begun targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, and Ukraine currently lacks effective countermeasures from them. He added that to properly defend Ukraine’s airspace, the country needs at least 130 F-16 aircraft or their equivalents, while the current number is far lower.

Selezniov also remains skeptical about the possibility of ending hostilities in Ukraine by 2025.

“Putin has the financial resources to sustain active military operations throughout 2025. Ukraine’s military supplies are sufficient for at least the first half of 2025. Under these conditions, it’s unrealistic to expect the war to subside soon or transition into a frozen conflict,” he added.

