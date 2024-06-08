Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Foreign Policy: NATO may create special envoy to Ukraine

NATO is eyeing the creation of a new senior civilian representative position in Ukraine to coordinate the alliance’s assistance, Foreign Policy reports.
byMaria Tril
08/06/2024
2 minute read
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters. Photo: nato.int
Foreign Policy: NATO may create special envoy to Ukraine

Foreign Policy reports, citing Western officials and US congressional aides, that NATO is considering plans to appoint a new permanent envoy to Ukraine based in Kyiv.

According to the media outlet, the plan, to be presented at the NATO summit in Washington in July, envisions creating a new “senior civilian NATO representative” position in Ukraine modeled after a similar role NATO had in Afghanistan during its nearly 20-year presence there.

The new envoy would coordinate the Alliance’s support for Ukraine, including the flow of military aid from various Western countries to Kyiv.

The high-profile position would also serve as a political signal to Ukraine and Russia about NATO’s commitment to Kyiv’s fight.

“We are looking for ways to institutionalize some of the bilateral support that is flowing into Ukraine and route it through NATO to bring greater coherence to that assistance and ensure there is an adequate burden-sharing across the alliance in our collective support for Ukraine,” Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, told reporters.

However, other NATO officials privately view the envoy role as part of a pared-back aid package that falls short of Kyiv’s main goal of formal alliance membership.

“It’s part of the consolation prize we’re all trying to assemble. It’s another example of what we’re doing instead of what Ukraine really wants from us,” said one NATO official speaking anonymously to discuss sensitive internal discussions.

NATO and Ukraine plan to sign an agreement to expand cooperation on defense technologies and intelligence sharing on Russia’s electronic warfare capabilities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts