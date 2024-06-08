European Pravda reported that three more EU countries—Latvia, Malta, and Slovakia—are electing members of the European Parliament on 8 June.

In Latvia, voting takes place from 8 am to 8 pm. The country is set to send nine deputies to Brussels, with 16 parties and political alliances, totaling 271 candidates, vying for the seats.

According to Latvia’s Central Election Commission, 128,938 voters, or 8.37% of those eligible, have already cast their ballots in advance voting held on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Maltese voters are also heading to the polls today to elect six members of the European Parliament and hundreds of local councilors. Polling stations will open at 7 am and close at 10 pm. Voters must present identification documents to exercise their right to vote.

Slovakia is likewise electing its 15 members of the European Parliament on 8 June. Polling stations in the country open at 7 am, and voting is scheduled until 10 pm. Twenty-two parties and one coalition are contesting the European elections. The vote comes three weeks after an “attempted attack” on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

On 7 June, citizens of the Czech Republic and Ireland “began voting” in the European Parliament elections. Voting in the Czech Republic continued on Saturday as well. Italy will start voting in the second half of Saturday, 8 June, joining the majority of EU countries, which will also vote on Sunday, 9 June.

Voting has already taken place in the Netherlands, where, according to exit polls, Geert Wilders’s anti-Ukrainian party “came second,” a significant success as the party had no seats previously but is now projected to win seven.

A recent Politico forecast showed that “after the European Parliament elections,” the number of deputies from far-right parties will exceed those from the pro-Ukrainian, center-right European People’s Party.

