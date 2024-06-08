Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Putin implies Ukrainian strikes not crossing Russia’s nuclear “red line”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has indicated that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with Western-provided weapons do not cross a “red line” that would trigger Russian nuclear escalation, according to the ISW.
byMaria Tril
08/06/2024
2 minute read
russian nuclear weapon
RT-2PM Topol. Credit: Militarnyi
ISW: Putin implies Ukrainian strikes not crossing Russia’s nuclear “red line”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with Western-provided weapons do not cross a “red line” that would trigger Russian nuclear escalation, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The US-based Institute for Study of War reported on 6 June that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent statement suggests that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with Western-provided weapons do not cross a supposed Russian “red line” that would result in Russian nuclear escalation.

According to the ISW, Putin said that “Russia’s nuclear doctrine calls for Russia to only use nuclear weapons in the event of ‘exceptional cases’ of threats to Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Putin said that he does not think such an ‘exceptional’ case has arisen, so “there is no such need for Russia to use nuclear weapons.”

“Our nuclear doctrine calls for the use of nuclear weapons in exceptional cases – either as a response to an aggression committed against Russia and its allies… or as a response to the use of other weapons of mass destruction against Russia.”

“But in this case, we don’t see any need for that, there is no such need so far,” he said

The statement comes after Ukrainian forces struck military targets in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border multiple times since early June 2024 using US-provided HIMARS missile systems and GMLRS munitions.

Putin and other Kremlin officials had threatened earlier nuclear escalation should Western nations permit Ukraine to conduct strikes inside Russia with Western-supplied weapons.

However, according to the ISW, “Western and Ukrainian policies and actions have crossed Russia’s supposed “red lines” several times throughout the war without drawing a significant Russian reaction, indicating that many of Russia’s “red lines” are most likely information operations designed to push the West to self-deter.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts