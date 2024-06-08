Ground Forces: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back three Russian troops in Pokrovsk sector

Ukrainian Ground Forces report that in the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, the military of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade is holding back at least three combat brigades of the Russian Forces

Ukraine’s military reported that the Russian occupying forces are not reducing the pace of assault operations, and the epicenter of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction.

“Having huge manpower reserves, the Russian forces are quickly replenishing their insane losses and throwing them into battle repeatedly. The fighting does not subside for a moment,” the report says.

The Khortytsia spokesperson said on 6 June that the Russian army is trying to advance to the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Mariinka.

