France allocates EUR 200 million for Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

The governments of Ukraine and France have signed a grant agreement in Paris to support the restoration and maintenance of critical infrastructure and priority sectors of Ukraine’s economy. The agreement, worth EUR 200 million, was signed by Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, and Stéphane Séjourné, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French support for Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, including the power grid, is crucial given the intensity of infrastructure damage caused by systematic Russian missile and drone attacks. Russia has managed to destroy nearly 90% of Ukraine’s thermal power plants’ generation as well as damage other types of generation. Currently, Ukrainians adapt to scheduled power outages and utilize diesel generators or power batteries.

According to President Macron, EUR 60 million of the total grant will be allocated specifically to support Ukraine’s energy sector. The funds are intended to assist companies investing in the reconstruction of critical infrastructure in various sectors, including healthcare, energy, agriculture, water and wastewater management, waste management, demining, housing, and digital technologies. Projects in other economic sectors will be considered on a case-by-case basis, as reported by the Ukrainian government’s press service.

First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko expressed gratitude to the French government for their unwavering support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, stating, “Terrorist Russia is systematically shelling Ukrainian cities, killing people, and destroying our critical infrastructure. The French Government’s assistance will help Ukraine recover from the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression and rebuild critical infrastructure and priority economic sectors. This is an invaluable contribution to Ukraine’s resilience today and recovery in the future.”

The grant agreement serves as a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and France, as well as demonstrating the international community’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

As was reported earlier, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited France on Thursday, 6 June, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day during the Second World War. The President of France announced the sale of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine within the year. He added that Ukrainian pilots would be trained in France.

