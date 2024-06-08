Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine forces secure majority of Vovchansk as Russia reinforces blockades

Russia has increased their military presence in Vovchansk by moving forces from other fronts.
byOrysia Hrudka
08/06/2024
1 minute read
Russia Kharkiv Oblast incursion Vovchansk
A fighter of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) during street battles in Vovchansk. 15 May 2024. Screenshot from video shared by GRU
Ukraine forces secure majority of Vovchansk as Russia reinforces blockades

Ukrainian Defense Forces control of the majority of Vovchansk, while enemy forces have been reinforcing their positions, concentrating additional troops in northern Kharkiv Oblast and employing blockade units.

The Ukrainian forces maintain fire control over the remaining Russia-occupied areas, inflicting substantial losses on the enemy while pushing forward to liberate all occupied territories, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Command said during a national TV broadcasting. However, Russia has increased their military presence by moving forces from other fronts, including deploying Russian airborne troops near the state border. This development follows recent intelligence from the National Resistance Center, which reported the transfer of Russian units from the Kherson region to bolster their defenses in Kharkiv.

Furthermore, there are reports of the enemy utilizing blockade units from the Akhmat battalions to support their operations, according to Voloshyn. These units have been positioned along the border, indicating a strategic attempt to fortify their defensive lines against the advancing Ukrainian forces.

Related:

  1. Ukraine controls 70% of Vovchansk City, street fighting continues, military says
  2. Frontline report: Russia’s assault in Vovchansk meets fierce Ukrainian resistance
  3. Ukraine counterattacks near Vovchansk as Russia continues attacks on Chasiv Yar
  4. Russians in Kharkiv Oblast shot two Ukrainian civilians who attempted to flee Vovchansk
  5. General Staff: Ukrainian forces foil Russian entrenchment in Vovchansk
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts