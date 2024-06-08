Ukrainian Defense Forces control of the majority of Vovchansk, while enemy forces have been reinforcing their positions, concentrating additional troops in northern Kharkiv Oblast and employing blockade units.

The Ukrainian forces maintain fire control over the remaining Russia-occupied areas, inflicting substantial losses on the enemy while pushing forward to liberate all occupied territories, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Command said during a national TV broadcasting. However, Russia has increased their military presence by moving forces from other fronts, including deploying Russian airborne troops near the state border. This development follows recent intelligence from the National Resistance Center, which reported the transfer of Russian units from the Kherson region to bolster their defenses in Kharkiv.

Furthermore, there are reports of the enemy utilizing blockade units from the Akhmat battalions to support their operations, according to Voloshyn. These units have been positioned along the border, indicating a strategic attempt to fortify their defensive lines against the advancing Ukrainian forces.

Related: