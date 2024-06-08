Drones attack North Ossetia for the first time, from where Russian fighter jets take off

Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a drone attack targeted North Ossetia on 8 June.

North Ossetia is a Russian republic with an airfield from which fighter jets take off to strike Ukraine. It is located from the combat zone in Zaporizhzhia, for example, with around 900 km (559 miles)

“One unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania in the morning,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian Governor specified that “three unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense forces” in Mozdok.

The Russian government claimed that the drones reportedly arrived from the Ukrainian side, with the military airfield as their target.

“It is from the Mozdok airfield that MiG-31K and Tu aircraft take off, which shell Ukraine,” the report states.

