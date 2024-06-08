Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Drones attack North Ossetia for the first time, from where Russian fighter jets take off

For the first time, a drone attack targeted North Ossetia’s Mozdok airfield, a base used by Russia to bomb Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
08/06/2024
1 minute read
ukrainian drone
A Ukrainian FPV drone attacks an Orlan drone. Illustrative photo
Drones attack North Ossetia for the first time, from where Russian fighter jets take off

Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a drone attack targeted North Ossetia on 8 June.

North Ossetia is a Russian republic with an airfield from which fighter jets take off to strike Ukraine. It is located from the combat zone in Zaporizhzhia, for example, with around 900 km (559 miles)

“One unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania in the morning,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian Governor specified that “three unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense forces” in Mozdok.

The Russian government claimed that the drones reportedly arrived from the Ukrainian side, with the military airfield as their target.

“It is from the Mozdok airfield that MiG-31K and Tu aircraft take off, which shell Ukraine,” the report states.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts