Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Up to 90% of Ukrainian POWs suffered torture, Attorney General says

“The system created by Russia is a system of torture and inhuman treatment towards those who fall into their hands – on occupied territories or within Russian territory,” Attorney General Kostin said.
byOrysia Hrudka
08/06/2024
2 minute read
Up to 90% of Ukrainian POWs suffered torture, Attorney General says

Attorney General Andriy Kostin highlighted in a media workshop on international law in armed conflicts and Russia’s accountability for international crimes that up to 90% of returning military prisoners suffered physical and psychological torture.

Torture of the military and civilans with a pro-Ukrainian stance is a widespread practice of Russian army. He emphasized, “The system created by Russia is a system of torture and inhuman treatment towards those who fall into their hands – on occupied territories or within Russian territory.”

UN report: Russian torture of Ukrainian POWs “widespread and systematic”

“The first so-called screening – an informal conversation with returning military prisoners – indicates that up to 90% of our people endure various forms of torture, inhuman treatment, physical, including sexual, and mental violence,” shared the Prosecutor General.

Brenda Hollis, head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) team in Ukraine, discussing approaches to investigating torture in places of detention, underscored, “It’s not so much about the quantity, we… talk about trends, that a certain category is subjected to torture, that there are certain types of torture. We need all this information to obtain the necessary evidence, testimony. We are not considering individual cases, we are looking at the bigger picture, which represents the crimes.”

She added that the ICC team is examining the actions of perpetrators of such crimes at the middle and higher levels, “who are subordinate to specific criminals.”

Related:

  1. Ukrainian ombudsman urges Moscow to prosecute military
  2. Russian forces execute three unarmed Ukrainian POWs
  3. UN report: Russian torture of Ukrainian POWs “widespread
  4. UN report exposes Russian crimes against humanity in
  5. This winter, 32 Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian forces
  6. Recent prisoner swap exposes torture against Ukrainian
  7. Ukrainian POW details torture, starvation in Russian camp
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts