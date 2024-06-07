Russo-Ukrainian war, day 834: Macron pledges Mirage jets as Zelenskyy attends D-day commemorations

Exclusive

Ukraine “radically changes” tactics with Western greenlight to strike Russia. Ukrainian forces have started striking Russian military targets in the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, using Western weapons after the US and NATO allies permitted attacks on Russian territory.

The West’s fear of escalation is Russia’s greatest weapon. Nothing has contributed to the escalation of Russia’s wars more than the Western fear of angering Russia

Switzerland peace summit could be self-defeating for Ukraine, leaked draft shows. The Switzerland peace summit, touted as a chance for Ukraine to lock in global support for its peace plan, risks instead legitimizing alternate proposals that Kyiv sees as akin to capitulation, a leaked draft suggests.

Russian anarchist fights alongside Ukrainian forces with hope of bringing revolution to Russia. Aleksey Makarov, a member of the Ukrainian armed forces in a unit for foreign volunteers, believes that a Ukrainian victory will ignite a revolution in Russia, ultimately leading to the overthrow of Putin’s regime.

Snyder: US foreign policy fails to grasp reality and urgency in Ukraine . In a powerful lecture at the Foreign Policy Association’s annual event, esteemed historian Timothy Snyder argues that American slowness and indecisiveness threaten Ukraine losing the war against Russia, which would lead to the genocide of Ukrainians, a blow to international legal order, nuclear proliferation, and heightened risk of war in East Asia.

Military

ISW: US military aid begins to reach Ukrainian frontline, but impact will take time. Ukrainian forces near Vovchansk have received their first shipments of Western-provided artillery shells, but Russian forces in the area still maintain a five-to-one advantageUkrainian forces near Vovchansk have received their first shipments of Western-provided artillery shells, but Russian forces in the area still maintain a five-to-one advantage, according to reports

Frontline report: Ukrainians reinforce Kharkiv front, stall Russian offensive near Lyptsi. Ukrainians move reinforcements, drone teams to Lyptsi area, Kharkiv Oblast, stalling premature Russian offensive, preparing counterattacks as Russians lose momentum.

UK intel: Russian military logistics suffer after Ukraine targets Kerch crossing ferries. Recent Ukrainian missile strikes damaged Russian ferries crossing Kerch Strait, causing major disruptions to military logistics and fuel supply to occupied Crimea.

Ukraine reports Russia’s attempted push towards Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Selydove. Russia is likely attempting to advance towards the towns of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Selydove in DOnetsk Oblast, intensifying efforts in the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military says.

Ukraine downs 17/18 Russo-Iranian Shahed drones. Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 18 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defenders destroyed 17 Shaheds, according to the Air Force Command.

Ukrainian naval drones sink Russian Navy’s tugboat after breaching port boom defense in occupied Crimea. Ukraine carried out another maritime drone operation in occupied Crimea’s northwest, resulting in the sinking of a Russian tug boat after breaching Chornomorske Port’s boom defense.

Ukraine targets two Russian oil refineries and an oil depot in nighttime attack (video). Ukraine allegedly struck three fuel facilities in Russia with drones overnight on 6 June – refineries in Novoshakhtinsk and Slavyansk-na-Kubani, and a depot near Stary Oskol.

As of 06 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 515000 (+1300) Tanks: 7828 (+22) APV: 15076 (+40) Artillery systems: 13433 (+48) MLRS: 1095 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 831 (+1) Aircraft: 357 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 10846 (+41) Cruise missiles : 2270 Warships/boats: 27 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18360 (+63)



Intelligence and technology

Macron: France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5fighter jets and train pilots. On Thursday 6 June, Emmanuel Macron announced the sale of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine within the year. He added that Ukrainian pilots would be trained in France.

Ukrainian military undergoing structural changes for improved efficiency, army chief says. The General Staff of the Ukrainian army is set to be reduced by 60%, with released personnel being redeployed to combat units.

Bloomberg: NATO to expand defense tech, intelligence sharing with Ukraine. NATO is planning to expand cooperation with Ukraine on defense technology and share more intelligence about Russia’s electronic warfare capabilities, as some of its members lift constraints on Kyiv’s ability to wage war.

Taiwan banned exports to Russia and Belarus of an important component for shells. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economy has decided to extend sanctions against Russia and Belarus, banning exports to these countries of nitrocellulose, an important component for the production of shells.

International

US President Biden: US weapons will not be used to strike Moscow, Kremlin. US President Joe Biden was adamant that US weapons would not be used to strike Moscow or the Kremlin after he authorized Ukraine to use them in Russia.

Zelenskyy in France for D-Day anniversary, calls for “true unity” to prevail. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Normandy on Thursday 6 June to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day during the Second World War.

NATO chief, Finnish leader rule out troop deployment to Ukraine. NATO’s chief and the Finnish President stated that there are no plans to send troops to Ukraine. Stoltenberg rejected the notion of preparations for potential NATO-Russia conflict.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine charges Russian general with ordering Kakhovka dam blast. A top Russian general faces criminal charges in Ukraine for his involvement in the Kakhovka dam explosion, which caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

Two Ukrainian women killed in train collision in Czechia last night. Two Ukrainian women died in a head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train near Pardubice, Czech Republic, along with two others.

Political and legal developments

Human rights groups urge ICC to investigate leading Russian propagandists for hate crimes. Citing over 300 instances of hate speech, human rights defenders have submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court alleging that five Russian propagandists are responsible for crimes against humanity during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Slovak PM Fico claims his anti-Ukrainian stance sparked his assassination attempt. Slovak PM Fico, in his first speech since the assassination attempt, speculates that he was targeted for his anti-Ukraine position contradicting European mainstream.

