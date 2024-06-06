Ukraine downs 17/18 Russo-Iranian Shahed drones

Overnight on 6 June, Ukraine’s air defense forces in four regions shot down 17 of the 18 Shahed explosive drones used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

According to him, the Russian forces struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Taganrog (Russia) and attacked Ukraine with 18 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

Oleshchuk says the air assault was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft, and electronic warfare units of the Air Force.

“As a result of the air battle, 17 attack UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts,” the statement said.

The morning report from the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head, Serhii Lysak, did not specifically mention the Iskander missile attack on the region, but says the Russian forces targeted Nikopol district with artillery and “kamikaze drones” on multiple occasions.

According to him, one of the Russian FPV drones hit a shuttle bus, injuring three civilian men and a woman. Other attacks damaged an infrastructure facility, a nine-story residential building, and three detached homes.

