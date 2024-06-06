Ukraine reports Russia’s attempted push towards Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Selydove

According to the Ukrainian military, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, which has recently become one of the hottest on the front, suggests that Russia is likely attempting to develop an offensive towards the towns of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Selydove. The spokesman of the “Khortytsia” Operational Strategic Command Grouping of Forces, Nazar Voloshyn stated this during a telethon on Ukrainian TV, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Voloshyn stated that the Russian forces are trying to reach the larger settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Marinka.

“The main efforts of the Russian troops are concentrated on attempting to breach our defense and develop an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Selydove. The situation in the Netailove area is characterized by high enemy activity,” Voloshyn said.

After capturing Ocheretyne sometime ago, “they are rushing towards the Pokrovsk-Konstiantynivka highway. It is possible that their goal is to capture Pokrovsk and the vital road to Konstiantynivka,” he added.

According to Voloshyn, the Pokrovsk direction is the “hottest” on the frontline. In the area, Russia carried out about 220 ground attacks over the past week. Yesterday say 32 attacks, and this morning the Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attack, while six engagements were still ongoing at the moment of appearance on the Ukrainian TV.

