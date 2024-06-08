Eng
Ukraine’s Armed Forces already use 110 samples of equipment from 20 countries

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has approved over 110 domestic and foreign-made vehicles for military use.
byMaria Tril
08/06/2024
1 minute read
caesar Ukraine army
French CAESAR guns are among the weapons Ukraine’s western allies sent to help tip the balance of firing power in the war against Russia. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports that over 110 samples of domestic and foreign-made automotive equipment have been approved for use in the Armed Forces since March 2022.

According to Ukraine’s military, more than 60 of them have been accepted into service over the past five months.

The reports say the range of vehicle categories is quite extensive. It includes armored vehicles, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, and special-purpose automotive equipment.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ vehicle fleet now features equipment manufactured in over 20 countries worldwide, including the United States, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain, Italy, and others.

“The codification and admission of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows purchasing it with funds from the state budget for the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the Ministry of Defense states.

The ministry reports that popular SUV models from Japanese and European automakers and the world’s largest American tractor-trailer for transporting tanks, self-propelled artillery installations, and other heavy armored vehicles off-road have been officially approved for operation.

In addition to armored and heavy equipment, Ukrainian troops have received quad bikes, hexacycles, and buggies.

According to the ministry, more than a third of the 110 codified samples of automotive equipment are of Ukrainian design and production, including special-purpose vehicles, armored vehicles, regular trucks, all-terrain vehicles, and domestically produced electric motorcycles.

