Zelenskyy approves new law that simplifies citizenship for military families

This initiative is specifically designed to address the needs of foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine and their families.
byMaria Tril
03/02/2025
International Legion. Illustrative photo
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law simplifying citizenship procedures for spouses of Ukrainian military personnel.

The legislation was passed by the Verkhovna Rada on 8 January, with 270 parliamentarians supporting the bill.

The new legislation, announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko from the European Solidarity faction, marks a crucial step in recognizing and supporting those who have defended Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The law introduces several key provisions to simplify the naturalization process for service members and their families. This move is designed to meet the needs of foreigners fighting for Ukraine, particularly the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, established in 2022, which has attracted volunteers from over 70 countries to join the fight against Russian aggression.

The law introduces a streamlined path to Ukrainian citizenship. Spouses of military service members can now submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship. This applies to those whose partners are currently serving, have served, or died while performing military duties.

The legislation covers specific categories of military personnel. It includes those discharged under legally defined conditions. The law also establishes immigration quotas for foreigners and stateless individuals seeking family reunification.

This development follows previous initiatives supporting foreign volunteers. In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved a law allowing foreign soldiers to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

In December, the Cabinet of Ministers established a new procedure for temporary residence permits for those assisting Ukraine’s defense forces.

