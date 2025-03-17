Ukraine’s 980,000-strong military gets green light for foreign deployments

The Ukrainian Parliament has announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law authorizing the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units abroad during martial law, according to UNIAN.

As of 2025, Ukraine has the largest army in Europe, with approximately 980,000 active personnel, surpassing other major European militaries like France, which has about 200,000 troops.

The legislation, passed by Ukraine’s parliament on 15 January 2025, is titled “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Deployment of Armed Forces Units to Other Countries During Martial Law” and was signed by Zelenskyy on 17 March.

The explanatory note says that Russia’s ongoing war has highlighted the need to improve the mechanisms for deploying Ukrainian troops—both individually and as units—to partner countries. The law will enhance Ukraine’s ability to receive and master complex military equipment essential for defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The bill has been approved by 317 Ukrainian lawmakers.

Under the new law, Ukrainian units can be stationed abroad during martial law to support Ukraine’s security, defense, and resistance to aggression, in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Zelenskyy will make deployment decisions while simultaneously submitting a draft resolution to the Ukrainian Parliament for parliamentary approval.

Ukrainian deputy Iryna Friz has explained that the law applies to all branches of the Ukrainian military, with particular relevance for the Navy, according to Espreso. She emphasized that it now provides a clear legal framework for deploying Ukrainian units abroad during martial law, addressing a previously unresolved issue.

“This legislation now provides a firm legal foundation, ensuring that all our troops deployed abroad will do so on fully legitimate grounds,” Friz stated.

She clarified that the law applies to all countries except the aggressor state and that the duration of deployments will be determined by regulations set by the Ministry of Defense.

