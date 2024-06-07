Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Bloomberg: Germany weighs sending Ukraine fourth Patriot air-defense system

Germany is considering sending a fourth Patriot system to Ukraine. This would come on top of the three that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has pledged already.
byBenjamin Looijen
07/06/2024
2 minute read
MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, illustrative image. Photo: Depositphotos.
MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, illustrative image. Photo: Depositphotos.
Bloomberg: Germany weighs sending Ukraine fourth Patriot air-defense system

Germany is considering sending a fourth Patriot air-defense missile battery to Ukraine as allies struggle to deliver equipment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urgently requested to fend off Russia’s fresh assault.

As reported by Bloomberg, the Patriot battery would come on top of the three that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has pledged already, including as recently as April, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Germany hasn’t yet taken a final decision, they said.

The government in Berlin has been out front on efforts to pool air-defense capability among Ukraine’s allies as momentum in the war has shifted in Russia’s favor. Moscow’s forces have battered Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and launched sustained attacks on Kharkiv, the country’s No. 2 city, as part of a renewed assault to exploit Kyiv’s dwindling stocks of ammunition and manpower.

Zelenskyy and his top officials have increasingly called on allies to dispatch more air defense since Russian forces poured across the border in the region around Kharkiv last month. The surprise attack opened a new front designed to force Ukraine to divert military strength from the more than 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) front line.

Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock said in May her government had raised almost $1.1 billion for additional air-defense support, primarily missiles. Berlin has also delivered dozens of Gepard anti-aircraft guns and several Iris-T air-defense units.

But since Russia has renewed its offensive, only Berlin has pledged an additional air-defense system of its own. Allies including the US and Romania are considering sending a Patriot battery each, Bloomberg reported. Italy is set to send one of its SAMP-T systems after this month’s Group of Seven summit.

The Netherlands said in late May it was launching an initiative to assemble a Patriot system from core components and stock parts donated from allies, with the aim of having it operational in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts