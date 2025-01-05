Exclusives

Blinken praises how US handled Ukraine war, but were all calls “right”?. His latest interview with the NYT is filled with self-praise on how the Biden administration managed the Russo-Ukraine war. But a critical assessment shows a slightly different picture of what has happened over the years.

The book Russia doesn’t want you to read: 20 wartime narratives by Euromaidan Press. Two years. Two journalists. Hundreds of voices – in an exclusive book. Our team uncovers the faces of Ukraine’s resistance that Russia never expected. The book reveals how Ukrainian society has transformed from within during the largest interstate war of the 21st century.

Kherson under brutal assault as Russia plans a new offensive. Living in Kherson means counting time between explosions. As Russia intensifies its bombardment of this strategic river city, artillery barrages and drone strikes mask preparations for a major new offensive.

Military

The Russians advance to within two kilometers of Kupiansk, approaching closer to Kharkiv. Russian forces advance within several kilometers of Kupiansk’s center, threatening Ukraine’s vital railway hub as intense shelling damages all apartment buildings.

Ukraine launches offensive in Kursk Oblast, jamming Russian defenses. Ukrainian forces have launched a surprise multi-directional assault in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, deploying advanced electronic warfare systems that have left Russian artillery and drone operators struggling to respond.

Ukraine exploits Russian troop rotation to launch assaults across Kursk front, says military expert. Ukrainian forces have capitalized on a vulnerable moment in Russian defenses, striking their positions during a rotation in Kursk Oblast.

Russian armored column storms village near strategic city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops have penetrated Ukrainian defenses near Pokrovsk, threatening a critical railway junction that supplies ammunition across Ukraine’s eastern front, as intense fighting erupts across multiple settlements in the region.

Most intense fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Toretsk areas – National Guard. Russians also have sharply increased activity in Lyman and Kupiansk sectors in recent months.

Russian troops advance in Toretsk and near five other Donetsk settlements, DeepState says. Russian forces advanced near Toretsk and Kreminna, ISW confirms. Ukrainian troops retook positions in Terny and countered assaults in Pokrovsk.

Intelligence and Technology

North Korean troops fall easy prey to Ukrainian drones in partly occupied Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukraine’s drone operators report devastating success against North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast, where outdated anti-drone tactics and poor morale have left them particularly vulnerable to precision strikes.

Forbes: Russian soldiers abandon tank attacks as Ukrainian drones force new infantry tactics. Russian forces abandon tank attacks for infantry tactics due to Ukrainian drone effectiveness, but the adaptation creates new challenges for Ukraine’s stretched military resources.

Ukrainians struck 54,000 Russian targets in December, half with kamikaze drones, commander says. Syrskyi reports major developments in drone warfare capabilities, including the fielding of fiber-optic FPV drones and increased survivability rates.

Ukrainian intelligence eliminates Russian battalion commander in southern Ukraine (video). HUR’s Kraken unit conducted a precision FPV drone strike against Sergei Melnikov, the Shtorm-Ossetia battalion’s chief of staff, in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

ISW: Russia uses less armor on frontlines as Ukraine reports destruction of some 13,000 armored units over year. Russian forces are modifying their assault tactics, reducing armored vehicle deployment after sustaining significant losses throughout 2024.

International

Czech president issued 40 permits to fight for Ukraine last year. President Petr Pavel’s office processed 114 applications in 2024 from citizens seeking legal approval to join Ukraine’s Armed Forces, approving 40, including three women.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

HUR: Kyiv frees 1,358 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in 2024. Ukraine’s intelligence service reports unprecedented success in prisoner exchanges with Russia, securing the release of 356 more captives than in 2023 while expanding support programs for returned citizens.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralize entire wave of 103 Russian drones, Air Force says. A drone crash injured three civilians in Kharkiv Oblast, the authorities reported.

Political and Legal Developments

Uzbek court convicted Russian mercenary to 4 years in prison. The Uzbek citizen who served as a Russian military contractor participated in combat operations in eastern Ukraine, killing Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian intel: Up to 180,000 Russian prisoners recruited for war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence says Russian government eliminates signing bonuses for prison recruits joining Moscow’s war in Ukraine amid the economic strain.

New Developments

Russia’s strategic Ust-Luga port targeted by drones for second time in a year. Ukraine’s official explains how Russia’s Ust-Luga port attacked yesterday enables military operations and Asian trade while serving as political leverage against the Baltic States.

Ukrainian forces eliminate two Russian lieutenant colonels in recent Lgov attack. A Dec. 30 missile strike in Russia’s Kursk Oblast reportedly killed eight Russian servicemen, including Lt-Col Tereshchenko and Maletsky of the 76th Air Assault Division.

Ukrainian forces launch attacks in multiple directions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, officials say. Russian sources claim the offensive operations target areas approximately 70 kilometers from Kursk city.

Drones target two airbases in southern Russia’s Rostov Oblast (video). Local authorities claimed successful defense operations while reporting minor damage to civilian infrastructure from falling debris and no casualties.

World War II firearms found in Poltava Oblast forest. Police in Poltava Oblast recovered nine ammunition boxes and twenty-five rifle parts from World War II, found in a forest strip between villages.

