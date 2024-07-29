Russo-Ukrainian War, day 887: Ukraine receives Haenel MK 556 rifles and Leopard 1A5 tanks from Germany

Military

Ukrainian soldiers receive Haenel MK 556 assault rifles from Germany. The rifles were initially produced for the Bundeswehr. The 82nd Air Assault Brigade and Special Operations units are now utilizing these advanced firearms.

Military: Ukraine targets railway support infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukraine’s military has confirmed strikes on both electrical infrastructure and an oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

ISW: Ukrainian and Russian forces make small gains in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian officials estimate 90,000 Russian personnel are present across various operational directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the latest ISW report.

Frontline report: Russian military bridgehead collapses in Vovchansk. Russian forces abandoned their bridgehead in southern Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, due to sustained Ukrainian attacks.

Ukrainian forces destroy 12 tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems over last day. The Ukrainian military repelled numerous Russian assaults, resulting in over 1,300 enemy casualties and significant damage to military equipment.

Drones damage two Russian power facilities as Russia’s missile crashes in Kalmykia. Last night, Ukrainian drones reportedly damaged power facilities in Russia’s Oryol and Belgorod oblasts, while Ukraine intercepted a Russian Kh-59 missile and 9/10 Shahed drones. Meanwhile, a Russian Kh-101 missile crashed in Russia’s Kalmykia.

Drone hits Russia’s Kstovo oil refinery for the second time. A drone attacked an oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia, causing an explosion captured on video by a local resident. This follows a previous attack in March that resulted in a fire.

As of 29 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 576000 (+1310)

Tanks: 8356 (+12)

APV: 16103 (+8)

Artillery systems: 16010 (+74)

MLRS: 1129 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 906

Aircraft: 363

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12805 (+39)

Cruise missiles: 2406 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21634 (+62)

Intelligence and technology

New Russian “Gerbera” drone found in Kyiv Oblast.Russia has started using a drone with a foam plastic body in recent weeks. On 28 July, the Russian unit “Stalin’s Falcons” released a video showing a “Gerbera” UAV developed by OKB Gastello. The drone is reported to be used for reconnaissance, utilized as a kamikaze drone, or as a decoy for air defense systems.

Media: Ukraine targets Russia’s Central Bank in major DDoS attack. Media security source claims that Ukrainian intelligence has initiated a week-long, large-scale DDoS attack on Russia’s Central Bank, significantly disrupting its operations and affecting Russian online financial services

Ukraine receives new batch of German Marder infantry fighting vehicles. According to Oryx project estimates, Germany and Denmark have collectively transferred nearly 120 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, with plans to send an additional 20 units soon.

Germany and Denmark hand over 8 more Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. In a joint effort with Denmark, Germany is set to deliver 8 more Leopard 1 A5 tanks to bolster Ukraine’s armored forces.

Zelenskyy praises intelligence unit for long-range strike likely on Russia’s air base near Finland. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy commends military intelligence for an 1800km-range precision strike, likely referencing the attack on Russia’s Olenya airbase. Finland’s President Stubb addresses the incident, urging citizens to adapt to the war’s proximity and Ukraine’s use of all means for victory.

International

Italian Prime Minister Meloni meets with Xi Jinping to discuss war in Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Meloni highlighted China’s crucial role in addressing global issues during talks with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Ukrainian PM Shmyhal says Kyiv to receive $3.9 billion from US in coming weeks. At the same time, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby announced a new aid package for Ukraine that includes air defense equipment, HIMARS artillery ammunition, and mortar rounds.

Polish Foreign Ministry suggests Orbán leave EU and form alliance with Putin. Following Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán’s accusations of Polish hypocrisy, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Bartoszewski suggested Hungary leave the EU and ally with Putin.

Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine, says peace action plan to be revealed by November’s end. In an interview, Zelenskyy says he invited Trump to Ukraine, announced a peace plan due by November, rejected any ceasefire while Russia occupies Ukrainian territory, and emphasized patience, international support, and diplomatic pressure as strategies to end the war.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets criticizes UN for closure of Olenivka attack investigation, calls to resume mission. Marking two years since the Olenivka tragedy, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on the UN to reinstate its investigation into the killing of Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces.

First Slovak volunteer allegedly killed in action in Ukraine. Slovak volunteer Rastislav Gajdošík has likely been killed in action on Ukrainian front lines, Denník N reported.

Reuters: Indian man forced into Russian military dies in Ukraine. Moun’s death underscores troubling practices of forced recruitment by Russia, with his family demanding answers and assistance in retrieving his body.

Political and legal developments

Reuters: Ukrainian prisoners enlist in armed forces to defend homeland and change their lives. Bohdan Filonenko, once a car thief, joins thousands of Ukrainian ex-prisoners enlisting in the army under a new amnesty law, viewing it as an opportunity to fight Russian occupiers.

Russian athletes who supported Ukraine war cleared for Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee’s vetting process is under scrutiny after approving Russian athletes who expressed support for the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine revamps high school defense education with practical, gender-neutral curriculum. A newly approved program for the “Defense of Ukraine” subject in Ukrainian high schools marks a significant shift from its previously neglected status. The modernized curriculum, set to launch in September 2024, introduces practical studies, including drone operation, and offers the same comprehensive training for both male and female students.

Six Odesa residents arrested for burning military cars on Russian orders. Six residents of Odesa are accused of burning 15 cars belonging to the military at the behest of Russian intelligence services. They face up to eight years in prison.

Former Ukrainian FM Klimkin says Ukraine’s defense and Western alignment non-negotiable. The ex-minister stressed that drawing ‘red lines’ for future negotiations is naive, emphasizing that Ukraine must never compromise on its ability to defend itself.

