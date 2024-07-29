Former Ukrainian FM Klimkin says Ukraine’s defense and Western alignment non-negotiable

Former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin says the ability of Ukraine to defend itself and its association with the West should under no circumstances be the subject of negotiations to end the war, according to UkrInform.

A few weeks ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a suggestion from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine to “facilitate” peace talks in the future. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that since Russia has a long history of breaching agreements, any peace deals should involve the presence of trusted leaders and be held on an international platform.

Meanwhile, advisers to US presidential candidate Donald Trump have sketched out plans for a ceasefire in return for territorial concessions. Supporters of Ukraine have criticized the plan as it pressures the country to give its territories to the aggressor state without security guarantees, as well as NATO membership, which could protect Kyiv from renewed offensives.

“When attempts are made to draw up some pieces for future negotiations, and someone is drawing ‘red lines,’ I consider this a rather naive process. In my view, we can never engage in any exchanges regarding our ability to defend ourselves and our integration into the West. These two fundamental paradigms are vital for us,” Klimkin stated.

He believes that Ukraine’s future is also a part of our victory.

“No matter how the world changes…, I still believe that we are – due to our mentality, history, and values – a part of the Western world with our Ukrainian uniqueness and our Ukrainian voice. Only in this way will we ensure our security,” the former minister emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Vasyl Bodnar, said that a truce with Russia means that 25% of Ukraine’s territories will remain under Russian control. He stressed that countering the Russian occupation mainly involves defending the country’s territorial integrity within the framework of international law.

