Reuters: Indian man forced into Russian military dies in Ukraine

Relatives of an Indian man who died in Russia are petitioning the government to bring his body back to his village, according to Reuters.

His family says the individual was killed after being forced to fight in the war against Ukraine. Ravi Moun, 21, wasn’t the first victim of such a practice.

Earlier, several men contacted India’s Foreign Ministry, saying they were duped into traveling to Russia, where they were promised jobs or education. But, upon arrival to the country, they were forcibly recruited into the Russian military.

Ravi Moun was also contacted by an agent who promised him a job. His relatives lost contact with him in May 2024 and later found out about his death.

Families of forcibly recruited individuals appealed to the diplomatic facilities with a request to free the men; Russia promised New Delhi that Indians duped into joining its army would be discharged.

A few days later, the Indian Embassy in Moscow informed Moun’s relatives of his death without elaborating on the circumstances under which he died.

Previously, the AFP reported that Russia’s recruitment drive is part of a broader global effort by Russia to bolster its forces, in addition to a significant domestic campaign. Moscow is believed to have recruited thousands of foreign fighters, including hundreds from Nepal, India’s economically challenged neighbor, Cuba, Serbia, and Central-Asian countries. India, a longstanding ally of Russia, has refrained from explicitly condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

