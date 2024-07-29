Eng
Ukraine revamps high school defense education with practical, gender-neutral curriculum

A newly approved program for the “Defense of Ukraine” subject in Ukrainian high schools marks a significant shift from its previously neglected status. The modernized curriculum, set to launch in September 2024, introduces practical studies, including drone operation, and offers the same comprehensive training for both male and female students.
byBohdan Ben
29/07/2024
2 minute read
Teaching first aid at a Ukrainian school
Teaching first aid at a Ukrainian school. Photo: Media Sapiens
This reform, spearheaded by lawmaker Inna Sovsun, represents one of many wartime legislative changes in the country.

The updated course, set to launch in September 2024, marks a departure from its historically neglected predecessor. Previously split into separate programs for boys and girls, the new curriculum offers a unified approach for all students. It shifts focus from outdated military charter studies to practical knowledge, including first aid, understanding of military operations, and the integration of modern technology like drones.

We aimed to strike a balance, Sovsun explained. “We didn’t want to militarize children, but as a country at war, we need to ensure our youth have a general understanding of what war entails and how to respond in various circumstances.”

She outlined the specifics of the new law, as well as other wartime legislation changes, in her interview for Euromaidan Press:

“Mom, is it a nuclear bomb?” Ukrainian MP Sovsun on parenting, parliament, and perseverance in Kyiv

To support this initiative, the Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 100 million ($2.41 million) for teacher training and UAH 1.4 billion ($34 million) for equipment such as tourniquets, mannequins, weapons, and drones.

While such comprehensive defense education is uncommon in Western countries, Sovsun drew parallels with Israel’s model, noting, “They have a similar approach because, like us, they’re in a permanent state of war.”

This reform underscores Ukraine’s efforts to adapt its educational system to the realities of an ongoing war, preparing its youth for the challenges they may face.

