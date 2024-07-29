Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets criticizes UN for closure of Olenivka attack investigation, calls to resume mission

Marking two years since the Olenivka tragedy, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on the UN to reinstate its investigation into the killing of Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces.
byOlena Mukhina
29/07/2024
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers. Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets criticizes UN for closure of Olenivka attack investigation, calls to resume mission

On the second anniversary of the Olenivka attack, Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on the UN to resume its investigation into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. 

On the night of 29 July 2022, Russia targeted a barrack of the correctional colony in Olenivka, in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. At least 50 defenders of Azovstal were killed in the explosion. 

Explosion in Olenivka prison, which killed at least 50 Ukrainian POWs caused by thermobaric grenade launcher fire – Prosecutor General’s Office

Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets stressed that the mass killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka represents the weakness of the Russian occupiers and their fear of “unarmed Ukrainian defenders.”

“Unfortunately, the insufficient response of international organizations and world leaders also shows their weakness,” he emphasized.

The ombudsman noted that those who were killed in a thermobaric grenade launcher blast had the official status of prisoners of war and were verified by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). They were also protected by the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Immediately after the explosion, Russia accused Ukraine of shelling, allegedly carried out using HIMARS.

Lubinets reminded that Ukraine had appealed to the UN and the ICRC, the organizations that guarantee the execution of agreements concerning the defenders of Azovstal, who were held in Olenivka.

“The agreements stipulated that their lives would be preserved and they would be exchanged later. Both organizations expressed their readiness to investigate the mass murder of the prisoners,” Lubinets noted.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced on 3 August 2022 that the organization was preparing a group of experts to investigate the deaths of prisoners in Olenivka. Five months later, he dissolved the investigation missile due to a lack of security guarantees for the team of experts.

However, Lubinets suggested that another factor contributing to the mission’s dissolution might be the fact that “all three foreign members of the mission are under Russia’s influence.”

He stated that he had repeatedly tried to meet with the UN mission members and expressed his readiness to personally hand over materials about the explosion at the colony that Ukraine possesses. However, they never agreed to review them.

He also suggested a joint visit to the site of the tragedy to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, but he was refused.

On 25 July 2023, the UN announced that the Olenivka terror attack “was not caused by a HIMARS missile.” This statement refutes the propagandistic claims of the Russian side.

Lubinets emphasized that he had numerous times raised and continues to raise the issue of the terror attack and the importance of its investigation at international meetings.

“Ukraine demands from the UN mission to resume its work as soon as possible or to establish a new mission for detailed investigation of the Olenivka terror attack,” the official said. 

According to him, the crime in Olenivka remains unpunished, and everyone involved in committing the terror attack must be held accountable to the fullest extent. Ukraine is doing everything to ensure this happens as soon as possible, Lubinets underlined. 

“I urge the UN and the ICRC to fulfill their mandate and investigate the terror attack. This crime has no statute of limitations and cannot be covered up! The terrible pain of losing our heroes will never subside. Eternal memory and glory! We will not forget or forgive!” Lubinets claimed.

Related: 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts