Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets criticizes UN for closure of Olenivka attack investigation, calls to resume mission

On the second anniversary of the Olenivka attack, Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on the UN to resume its investigation into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

On the night of 29 July 2022, Russia targeted a barrack of the correctional colony in Olenivka, in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. At least 50 defenders of Azovstal were killed in the explosion.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets stressed that the mass killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka represents the weakness of the Russian occupiers and their fear of “unarmed Ukrainian defenders.”

“Unfortunately, the insufficient response of international organizations and world leaders also shows their weakness,” he emphasized.

The ombudsman noted that those who were killed in a thermobaric grenade launcher blast had the official status of prisoners of war and were verified by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). They were also protected by the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Immediately after the explosion, Russia accused Ukraine of shelling, allegedly carried out using HIMARS.

Lubinets reminded that Ukraine had appealed to the UN and the ICRC, the organizations that guarantee the execution of agreements concerning the defenders of Azovstal, who were held in Olenivka.

“The agreements stipulated that their lives would be preserved and they would be exchanged later. Both organizations expressed their readiness to investigate the mass murder of the prisoners,” Lubinets noted.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced on 3 August 2022 that the organization was preparing a group of experts to investigate the deaths of prisoners in Olenivka. Five months later, he dissolved the investigation missile due to a lack of security guarantees for the team of experts.

However, Lubinets suggested that another factor contributing to the mission’s dissolution might be the fact that “all three foreign members of the mission are under Russia’s influence.”

He stated that he had repeatedly tried to meet with the UN mission members and expressed his readiness to personally hand over materials about the explosion at the colony that Ukraine possesses. However, they never agreed to review them.

He also suggested a joint visit to the site of the tragedy to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, but he was refused.

On 25 July 2023, the UN announced that the Olenivka terror attack “was not caused by a HIMARS missile.” This statement refutes the propagandistic claims of the Russian side.

Lubinets emphasized that he had numerous times raised and continues to raise the issue of the terror attack and the importance of its investigation at international meetings.

“Ukraine demands from the UN mission to resume its work as soon as possible or to establish a new mission for detailed investigation of the Olenivka terror attack,” the official said.

According to him, the crime in Olenivka remains unpunished, and everyone involved in committing the terror attack must be held accountable to the fullest extent. Ukraine is doing everything to ensure this happens as soon as possible, Lubinets underlined.

“I urge the UN and the ICRC to fulfill their mandate and investigate the terror attack. This crime has no statute of limitations and cannot be covered up! The terrible pain of losing our heroes will never subside. Eternal memory and glory! We will not forget or forgive!” Lubinets claimed.

