Railroad management station was on fire in Russian-occupied Donetsk

The building of the railway administration in Russian-occupied was on fire, local Donetsk media Novosti Donbasa reported. According to Aleksey Kulemzin, the Russian-appointed “mayor” of Donetsk, which has been under Russian occupation as part of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” since 2014, the shelling took place around 3:13 Kyiv time. Kulemzin also said that, according to the current information, there were no casualties. According to local residents, it took almost two hours for the firefighters to clear the area blocked by the debris from the building.
The occupation authorities accuse Ukraine of the strike.
Photos by Novosti Donbasa
Tags: Donetsk