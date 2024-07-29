Ukrainian forces destroy 12 tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems over last day

Over the last day, the Pokrovsk front has remained the hottest direction in Russia’s war, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces has reported.

In total, 128 combat engagements between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders have occurred in the past 24 hours. Russian forces conducted two missile strikes, dropped 88 guided bombs, and 5,200 times shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements.

At the same time, Ukrainian aviation units, rocket troops, and artillery units struck five areas of Russian personnel and equipment concentration, targeting five artillery systems, a drone control point, an infrastructure facility, and a supply depot for material-technical supply resources.

On the Kharkiv front, the Ukrainian Defense forces repelled Russian assault actions near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Overall, six attacks have been reported during the past day.

On the Kupiansk front, two combat engagements occurred near the Novosynovka and Synkivka settlements.

On the Kramatorsk front, occupiers launched ten assaults near the villages of Vasiukivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Bondarne.

On the Toretsk front, the enemy launched 17 attacks near Pivnichne, New York, Toretsk, and Zalizne. Recently, Ukrainian forces reported that Toretsk has been almost completely destroyed.

Since the beginning of the all-out war, 178 residents of Toretsk have been killed and 548 injured as a result of Russian shelling.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 52 assaults near 11 settlements. Supported by aviation, the Russians attempted to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army continues to inflict significant losses on the occupying positions, depleting the enemy along the entire line of contact, destroying 12 tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 39 tactical-level drones, 62 vehicles, and 19 pieces of enemy equipment.

