Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Uzbek court convicted Russian mercenary to 4 years in prison

The Uzbek citizen who served as a Russian military contractor participated in combat operations in eastern Ukraine, killing Ukrainian soldiers.
byYuri Zoria
05/01/2025
2 minute read
Russian army corruption
Russian soldiers. Photo: Russia’s MoD
Uzbek court convicted Russian mercenary to 4 years in prison

Gazeta.uz reported on 5 January that an Uzbek court has sentenced a 39-year-old citizen to 4 years and 2 months in prison for participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine on the Russian side. Mercenary activities are illegal in Uzbekistan.

Amid manpower shortages due to war casualties in Ukraine, Russia has recruited hundreds of mercenaries from economically struggling Asian and African nations, often luring them with promises of non-combat roles. However, many knowingly enlist, fully aware they will be killing Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil.

According to the court decision reviewed by Gazeta.uz, the Andijan city criminal court held a hearing on 4 December regarding the case of an Uzbek citizen who fought for Russia against Ukraine.

The prosecution stated that T.A., 39, from Marhamat district, traveled to Moscow in April 2023 seeking seasonal work. While there, he decided to join the Russian Armed Forces to participate in military operations against Ukraine.

The defendant signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces, promising him 450,000 rubles (approximately $4,950 at that period’s rate) monthly, and participated in combat operations in the Ukrainian cities of Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut in 2023, later returning to Uzbekistan. He reportedly received two 150,000 ruble payments before payments stopped.

In court, the former contractor admitted full guilt and expressed remorse. For his combat performance, he was transferred to a Russian military intelligence unit. He then participated in combat operations in Luhansk for five months. According to his confession, he killed more than 10 Ukrainian servicemen during combat operations until November 2023.

Judge Otabek Mamajanov found him guilty under Criminal Code Article 154 Part 1 (mercenary activity punishable by imprisonment from 5 to 10 years) and Article 154-1 Part 1 (enlistment in foreign military service). The court considered mitigating circumstances (full confession, remorse, no prior convictions, family status, and having three children) in sentencing.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!