Gazeta.uz reported on 5 January that an Uzbek court has sentenced a 39-year-old citizen to 4 years and 2 months in prison for participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine on the Russian side. Mercenary activities are illegal in Uzbekistan.

Amid manpower shortages due to war casualties in Ukraine, Russia has recruited hundreds of mercenaries from economically struggling Asian and African nations, often luring them with promises of non-combat roles. However, many knowingly enlist, fully aware they will be killing Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil.

According to the court decision reviewed by Gazeta.uz, the Andijan city criminal court held a hearing on 4 December regarding the case of an Uzbek citizen who fought for Russia against Ukraine.

The prosecution stated that T.A., 39, from Marhamat district, traveled to Moscow in April 2023 seeking seasonal work. While there, he decided to join the Russian Armed Forces to participate in military operations against Ukraine.

The defendant signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces, promising him 450,000 rubles (approximately $4,950 at that period’s rate) monthly, and participated in combat operations in the Ukrainian cities of Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut in 2023, later returning to Uzbekistan. He reportedly received two 150,000 ruble payments before payments stopped.

In court, the former contractor admitted full guilt and expressed remorse. For his combat performance, he was transferred to a Russian military intelligence unit. He then participated in combat operations in Luhansk for five months. According to his confession, he killed more than 10 Ukrainian servicemen during combat operations until November 2023.

Judge Otabek Mamajanov found him guilty under Criminal Code Article 154 Part 1 (mercenary activity punishable by imprisonment from 5 to 10 years) and Article 154-1 Part 1 (enlistment in foreign military service). The court considered mitigating circumstances (full confession, remorse, no prior convictions, family status, and having three children) in sentencing.

