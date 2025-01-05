The book Russia doesn’t want you to read: 20 wartime narratives by Euromaidan Press

Since day one, Euromaidan Press has been at the heart of Ukraine’s war coverage, bringing breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories from the frontlines to millions of our readers. Now, we’re diving even deeper to bring you something truly special.

We are proud to announce the release of Dark Days, Determined People: Stories from Ukraine under Siege — our first book that goes beyond the headlines to tell the world the untold, extraordinary journeys of people who took on completely new wartime roles in the fight for survival.

Released by Germany’s prestigious Ibidem Press, this exclusive edition offers a powerful new lens — one that reveals the war not through the eyes of experts or politicians, but through the untold, deeply personal stories of everyday Ukrainians you won’t find anywhere else.

Dark Days, Determined People is the culmination of two years of relentless reporting by our journalists Orysia Hrudka and Bohdan Ben, who traveled the length and breadth of Ukraine and conducted over 300 interviews to uncover how ordinary citizens forged a resistance that shocked the world.

Dive into the depth of wartime Ukraine

From the frontlines of embattled towns to secret evacuation routes, from liberated villages to cutting-edge prosthetics clinics, these unfiltered, real accounts seek to take the readers to the heart of Ukraine’s struggle. This book will change how you see the war — and the people fighting it. Instead of polished portraits of invincible warriors, you will witness the harsh truth of war, where human courage and self-sacrifice coexist with moments of deepest fear.

“In each of these stories, we confront the blatant evil of the occupier, who has been given the command: ‘Attack!’” writes Myroslav Marynovych, renowned Ukrainian intellectual, Soviet political prisoner, in his foreword to the book.

“I want to believe that all these documents will one day be laid on the table of the International Tribunal.”

Having encountered numerous Soviet crimes that remain unpunished until nowadays, Marynovych acknowledges that justice won’t come by itself but only in pair with hard work and self-sacrifice of the defenders “who are defining the history of Ukraine today.”

Dark Days, Determined People is an emotional journey into the heart of Ukraine, showing the indomitable spirit of a people who refuse to be broken.

Extraordinary stories of ordinary people

“If it weren’t for the hundreds of thousands ready to defend their country and millions willing to help them, President Zelenskyy’s rumored response ‘I need ammunition, not a ride’ would never have been possible,” the authors note in the preword.

The narratives within Dark Days, Determined People are as diverse as the people who lived them. A theology professor becomes a sniper, risking everything to protect Kyiv. Two friends from Kyiv, taking a daring drive under constant Russian bombardment to save hundreds of civilians. A restaurant owner who feeds 22,000 residents of a besieged city of Chernihiv, putting everything at stake to rescue the community.

Each of these unique stories is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary power of individuals when they rise to defend their land, their loved ones, and their future, proving that in the darkest of days, humanity can still shine.

Through these stories, the authors aim to challenge the usual war coverage, where the country becomes an abstract territory, leaving “little individuals” in the shadow of political profiles and major events. Dark Days, Determined People turns this perspective on its head, exploring the often overlooked cultural, historical, and contextual elements of Ukraine without which its current resistance cannot truly be grasped.

The siege of the human spirit

In its ambitious mission, the book digs far beyond the surface, offering intimate accounts of the emotional toll and the profound challenges that Ukrainians have faced due to the war.

The book’s subtitle, Stories from Ukraine Under Siege, captures more than physical encirclement of cities like Mariupol or the bombardments that trapped civilians in their homes; it explores the psychological and existential siege that Ukrainians have faced when every aspect of normal life – education, commerce, family – is overshadowed by the ever-present threats of war.

“Dark Days, Determined People reveals the profound depth and extent to which Ukraine and its survival matter,” writes Bohdan Kordan, Professor Emeritus of Political Studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

Decoding the DNA of Ukraine’s resilience

The stories in Dark Days, Determined People go far beyond the battlefield — they offer a rare and intimate exploration of Ukraine’s fight for freedom through mutual help, work, and various contributions to the survival of the nation.

The book unearths how Ukraine’s centuries-long struggle for independence culminated after the collapse of the Soviet Union and enabled present-day defiance. “Defiant Existence” — one of the book’s chapters — captures the essence of this war: the Ukrainian people’s fundamental right to exist and live in their own way.

In a unique approach to storytelling, the book intertwines personal accounts of historic events unfolding in Ukraine with a profound exploration of the nation’s ongoing battle, offering international readers a deep, multifaceted look at Ukraine from its very heart — unmatched insights that you won’t find anywhere else.

Dark Days, Determined People — an exclusive, in-depth exploration of Ukraine's resilience as we elevate our journalism to deliver a rare, ground-level look at the world's most-discussed war.

