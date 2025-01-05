Ukrainian intel: Up to 180,000 Russian prisoners recruited for war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU) claims that Russia has terminated signing bonuses for prisoners who join military operations against Ukraine, effective 1 January 2025. SZRU’s reported on 2 January that Russia has recruited between 140,000 and 180,000 individuals serving sentences in Russian prisons for participation in the Russian-Ukrainian war as of November 2024.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) previously reported on 30 December that despite significant constraints on force generation and military-industrial production, the Kremlin prioritizes force generation and domestic stability over economic considerations, with Putin avoiding full mobilization due to concerns about regime stability.

SZRU says Russian penal colonies and prisons held approximately 300,000-350,000 inmates in 2024, half the number compared to 2014. The agency attributes this decrease to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to SZRU’s report, the Russian government’s decision to cancel one-time payments for inmates signing military contracts reflects deepening economic crisis and financial resource shortages.

SZRU states that previously, imprisoned recruits received a one-time payment of $1,718 upon signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. In July 2024, this amount increased to $3,524. However, these recruits and their families were denied various payments and benefits available to other volunteer formations, while receiving wages two to four times lower than other occupying forces.

