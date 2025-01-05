Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian intel: Up to 180,000 Russian prisoners recruited for war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence says Russian government eliminates signing bonuses for prison recruits joining Moscow’s war in Ukraine amid the economic strain.
byYuri Zoria
05/01/2025
2 minute read
ukrainian intel up 180000 russian prisoners recruited war ukraine file putin's confidant prigozhin calls join ranks wagner pmc fall 2022 prigozhin's video recruiting prisons ukraine's foreign intelligence says government eliminates
File photo: Putin’s confidant Prigozhin calls on Russian prisoners to join the ranks of his Wagner PMC, fall 2022. Screenshot from Prigozhin’s video.
Ukrainian intel: Up to 180,000 Russian prisoners recruited for war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU) claims that Russia has terminated signing bonuses for prisoners who join military operations against Ukraine, effective 1 January 2025. SZRU’s reported on 2 January that Russia has recruited between 140,000 and 180,000 individuals serving sentences in Russian prisons for participation in the Russian-Ukrainian war as of November 2024.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) previously reported on 30 December that despite significant constraints on force generation and military-industrial production, the Kremlin prioritizes force generation and domestic stability over economic considerations, with Putin avoiding full mobilization due to concerns about regime stability.

SZRU says Russian penal colonies and prisons held approximately 300,000-350,000 inmates in 2024, half the number compared to 2014. The agency attributes this decrease to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to SZRU’s report, the Russian government’s decision to cancel one-time payments for inmates signing military contracts reflects deepening economic crisis and financial resource shortages.

SZRU states that previously, imprisoned recruits received a one-time payment of $1,718 upon signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. In July 2024, this amount increased to $3,524. However, these recruits and their families were denied various payments and benefits available to other volunteer formations, while receiving wages two to four times lower than other occupying forces.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!