Who spreads Ukrainian “Nazi” stories in Canada? KGB’s “Agent Stuart” files tell all. A former Canadian minister presented Parliament with alleged KGB files showing how Soviet intelligence cultivated journalists to spread narratives about “Ukrainian Nazis” – a campaign experts say continues today.

Frontline report: Predictable routes doom Russian push near Velyka Novosilka in Kurakhove drive. Russian forces attempting to outflank Ukrainian positions near Velyka Novosilka found their advance toward Kurakhove limited by their dependence on exposed roads through open terrain.

FT: Ukraine’s Storm Shadow strike injures North Korean general, kills several officers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles target a North Korean military contingent in Russia’s Mar’ino.

Ukrainian troops are pushing back Russians from Kupiansk as fierce battles continue for second day. Ukrainian forces maintain a firm grip on the Oskil River crossing points, destroying Russian units attempting to cross.

Russia recognizes 3 arrivals of Ukrainian ATACMS and vows revenge. Moscow vowed retaliation after confirming multiple Ukrainian ATACMS strikes on military targets in Kursk Oblast.

Russians execute five Ukrainian soldiers captured in Pokrovsk sector. Five Ukrainian soldiers were allegedly executed by Russian forces after being forced to leave their shelter unarmed.

As of 26 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 733830 (+1480)

Tanks: 9435 (+6)

APV: 19256 (+20)

Artillery systems: 20806 (+19)

MLRS: 1254

Anti-aircraft systems: 1004

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19552 (+72)

Cruise missiles: 2765 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30042 (+94)

Belarusian companies supply Russia with Western-made chips worth over $400,000, investigation finds. Overall, Minsk has exported microchips worth over $125 million to Russian companies in nearly two years.

Ukrainian game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2” surpasses Minecraft in Xbox rating. In less than a week, “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl” overtakes Minecraft, Roblox, and GTA 5, claiming a spot among the top-ranking Xbox games.

European allies plan to arm Ukraine using “Danish model” amid Kyiv’s defense funding shortages. Kyiv is working with European allies to produce drones and long-range missiles locally, strengthening its defense sector.

Blinken: United States to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight Russia in 2025. Blinken emphasizes the global significance of Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression.

Reuters: Trump could use $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to pressure Putin into peace deal. The sum could not only impress Trump, but convince Putin that Ukraine could withstand a war of attrition, says Hugo Dixon.

Germany leads effort to boost European defense aid to Kyiv. Key European defense ministers committed to boosting Ukraine’s military support, establishing NATO coordination to secure aid amid uncertainty over Trump’s stance on US aid.

US says it takes Russian threats to strike new American base in Poland “seriously”. US National Security Spokesperson John Kirby assures that the US will do everything necessary to protect American military personnel in Europe amidst rising Russian threats.

Germany allocates $68 million to restore Ukraine’s energy sector. Germany has announced $68 million in new funding to repair Ukraine’s war-damaged energy infrastructure, bringing its total support through the Energy Community’s fund to $377 million by 2024.

Norway plans to increase aid to Ukraine next year to $2.7 billion. The proposed increase comes after initial budget plans had actually suggested reducing support to 15 billion kroner ($1,3 bn).

US, EU to send $112 million aid to Ukrainian top energy company after Russian attacks destroy 90% of its generating capacity. The US has already sent bucket trucks, pickups, transformers, and electrical cables to DTEK.

Czech Republic pledges to extend ammunition initiative for Ukraine. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský says he cannot specify how many shells have been sent to Kyiv so far.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister to visit South Korea to ask for help in arms – media. President Yoon Suk-yeol weighs a potential policy shift on Ukrainian weapons support amid complex international pressures.

Europe needs to wake up and revolutionize arms production, says NATO commander. Admiral Vandier says Europe needs to increase military spending beyond 2% GDP, accelerate technological innovation, and develop more flexible procurement processes.

NATO supports allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia. NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly has granted Ukraine explicit support for conducting military operations within Russian borders.

NATO, Ukraine convene emergency talks after Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile strike. Russia’s Nov. 21 strike on Dnipro marked its first combat use, deploying multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles.

Pentagon denies North Korean troops in Ukraine, says they are in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Singh also confirmed the US is seeking contractors to assist with repairs in Ukraine but noted none have entered yet.

UK’s Lammy dismisses rumors of British troop deployment in Ukraine. UK Foreign Secretary rules out deploying troops to Ukraine, reaffirming support through training and rejecting combat involvement.

NATO PA calls for medium-range missiles to aid Ukraine’s defense and aggression deterrence. This measure aims to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic position and aligns with NATO’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.

Russian kills 4, injures 17 in its shelling of bus stop in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast. Kherson prosecutors have initiated a war crimes investigation following a deadly midday assault on civilian transportation infrastructure.

Russian attack on service station in Sumy kills two people.

Ukraine’s Holy Mountains national park devastated by Russia’s war and fires. The Russian invasion has caused severe ecological damage, wildlife displacement, and generational recovery challenges to the Donetsk Oblast reserve.

TikTok, not anti-Ukraine stance, behind Romanian election surprise, ex-diplomat says. Social media strategy, not foreign policy views, propelled anti-NATO candidate Călin Georgescu to a stunning first-round victory in Romania’s presidential election, former Foreign Ministry advisor Eusebiu Slavitescu told Euromaidan Press.

Ukraine’s police detaines 179 people for committing arsons ordered by Russian special services this year. The Odesa Oblast has become the epicenter of a wave of criminal arsons targeting military-related vehicles and infrastructure.

