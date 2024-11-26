NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution urging member states to provide Ukraine with medium-range missiles capable of targeting Russian strategic positions. Liga.net says that Yehor Chernev, head of Ukraine’s permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and a member of the “Servant of the People” party, clarified that the resolution specifically refers to missiles with a range of 1,000 to 5,500 kilometers.

In his “victory plan,” rejected by key Western stakeholders, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed deploying a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian territory to counter Russian threats. Western officials leaked to the media that Ukraine requested US Tomahawk missiles as part of this deterrence effort.

The Assembly adopted the resolution during its 70th Annual Session, held in Montréal from 22 to 25 November. Chernev cited the US-made Tomahawk missile as a potential example of the required weaponry.

The resolution, titled “NATO After the Washington Summit: Future-Proofing the Alliance and Supporting Ukraine Until Victory,” includes comprehensive recommendations to enhance Ukraine’s military capacity. Among these are calls to bolster long-term security assistance, increase defense spending across NATO members, and ensure timely delivery of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, such as air defense systems, multi-role fighter jets, and long-range precision weapons.

The Parliamentary Assembly condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression, its illegal occupation of Ukrainian territories, and its war crimes, which were described as direct threats to Euro-Atlantic stability. The resolution also highlighted NATO’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s path to full membership and reaffirmed its commitment to long-term security guarantees, pledging a minimum funding baseline of €40 billion within the next year.

Chernev underscored the strategic importance of equipping Ukraine with advanced missile systems to target Russia’s military infrastructure at strategic depths, emphasizing the necessity of countering Russian aggression effectively.

Related: