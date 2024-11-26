Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NATO PA calls for medium-range missiles to aid Ukraine’s defense and aggression deterrence

This measure aims to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic position and aligns with NATO’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.
byYuri Zoria
26/11/2024
2 minute read
NATO PA calls for medium-range missiles to aid Ukraine’s defense and aggression deterrence
NATO Parliamentary Assebmly’s session. Montréal, Canada, November 2024. Photo: X/@SenGagne
NATO PA calls for medium-range missiles to aid Ukraine’s defense and aggression deterrence

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution urging member states to provide Ukraine with medium-range missiles capable of targeting Russian strategic positions. Liga.net says that Yehor Chernev, head of Ukraine’s permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and a member of the “Servant of the People” party, clarified that the resolution specifically refers to missiles with a range of 1,000 to 5,500 kilometers.

In his “victory plan,” rejected by key Western stakeholders, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed deploying a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian territory to counter Russian threats. Western officials leaked to the media that Ukraine requested US Tomahawk missiles as part of this deterrence effort.

The Assembly adopted the resolution during its 70th Annual Session, held in Montréal from 22 to 25 November. Chernev cited the US-made Tomahawk missile as a potential example of the required weaponry.

The resolution, titled “NATO After the Washington Summit: Future-Proofing the Alliance and Supporting Ukraine Until Victory,” includes comprehensive recommendations to enhance Ukraine’s military capacity. Among these are calls to bolster long-term security assistance, increase defense spending across NATO members, and ensure timely delivery of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, such as air defense systems, multi-role fighter jets, and long-range precision weapons.

The Parliamentary Assembly condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression, its illegal occupation of Ukrainian territories, and its war crimes, which were described as direct threats to Euro-Atlantic stability. The resolution also highlighted NATO’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s path to full membership and reaffirmed its commitment to long-term security guarantees, pledging a minimum funding baseline of €40 billion within the next year.

Chernev underscored the strategic importance of equipping Ukraine with advanced missile systems to target Russia’s military infrastructure at strategic depths, emphasizing the necessity of countering Russian aggression effectively.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!