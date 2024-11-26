Ukraine’s Defense Minister to visit South Korea to ask for help in arms – media

A Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is preparing to visit South Korea to request critical military aid, according to an anonymous source cited in South China Morning Post.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to present a detailed wish list of weapons, including anti-air missiles and artillery pieces, amid a complex geopolitical landscape, according to the report.

The relationship between Ukraine and South Korea evolved significantly, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine and North Korea’s increasing military involvement alongside Russia.

South Korean analysts suggest that Seoul will take a cautious stance regarding the aid to Ukraine. Doo Jin-ho from the Korea Institute for Defence Analyses said that Seoul is likely to “adopt a wait-and-see approach,” carefully monitoring developments, particularly Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea.

President Yoon Suk-yeol signaled a potential shift in policy, suggesting South Korea might consider providing weapons contingent on the extent of Russia-North Korea military collaboration. Currently, South Korea limited its Ukrainian support to non-lethal aid like gas masks and field rations.

Opposition Seoul lawmakers have threatened to impeach the defense minister if military aid is sent, citing legal restrictions on arms exports to nations at war.

Moscow has also issued stern warnings, with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko cautioning that weapons support would “fully destroy” bilateral relations.

The potential arms transfer is further complicated by the recent US election. Analysts suggest that Donald Trump’s victory has prompted a recalibration of South Korea’s stance, with some experts recommending alignment with the incoming administration’s approach.

Read also: