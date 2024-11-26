Ukrainian troops are pushing back Russians from Kupiansk as fierce battles continue for second day

Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled Russian troops from Kupiansk and are maintaining control of the situation on the approaches to the city, spokesperson for the Operational Command “Khortytsia” Nazar Voloshyn reported, according to Espreso.

Kupiansk, a city in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, plays a crucial role in Russia’s war due to its strategic importance as a railroad junction and proximity to critical military operations. Situated on the Oskil River, Kupiansk is an administrative center and a vital logistical hub for both Ukrainian and Russian forces. Currently, the situation in Kupiansk is deteriorating, with Russian forces intensifying their bombardment of the city and surrounding areas. Ukrainian troops have been holding strong against these attacks, but the pressure is mounting, leading to the evacuation of civilians.

Voloshyn says the Russian military is trying to advance with small assault groups and is attempting to accumulate forces for a powerful assault.

“We managed to stabilize the situation in that area, and the Russians have been pushed back from Kupiansk. Any equipment or enemy units trying to cross to the other side of the Oskil River are immediately destroyed by our fire support and FPV drones. Everything is under the control of our Defense Forces,” Voloshyn revealed.

He stated that if Russian groups consisting of nearly eight to ten soldiers are attempting to cross the Oskil River, only two to three of them make it to the shore. Ukrainian soldiers immediately destroy the Russian troops.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, has confirmed that the Russians are trying to cross the Oskil River to the right bank in boats on the Kupiansk front, but Ukrainian defenders are destroying these groups.

“Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups are testing our military positions and using various tactics. For example, they are crossing the Oskil in boats and heading through minefields,” he added.

Syniehubov also noted that active fighting has been ongoing for the second day in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian soldiers are identifying Russian attempts and are eliminating them on the approaches to Kupiansk and other areas.

